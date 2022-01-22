Search

22 Jan 2022

Emmerdale star Max Parker engaged to on-screen brother

Emmerdale star Max Parker engaged to on-screen brother

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Emmerdale star Max Parker has announced he is engaged to his on-screen brother Kris Mochrie.

The couple met on the set of the ITV soap and have reportedly been in a relationship since the summer of 2020.

Sharing a photo of them during a beachside holiday, Parker wrote on Instagram: “He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart.

“HE SAID YES! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my fiance.”

Mochrie shared a photo of the proposal and a video of them kissing against the backdrop of the sea.

He wrote: “The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.

“I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life.

“I had no idea at all! But it was just perfect… I mean this film says it all.

“Max had asked my Mum for any jewellery that my Gran had. Mum still had my Grans locket and he has had it made in to the middle of the engagement ring on the inside. So so special.”

Mochrie thanked Emmerdale for bringing them together as well as their family and friends.

Former Emmerdale castmember Anthony Quinlan, who played Pete Barton, was among those sending their congratulations.

He wrote: “Aww buzzing! Congratulations guys.”

Natalie Ann Jamieson, best known as Amy Wyatt in the soap, added: “Amazing news!! Congratulations you gorgeous pair.”

Parker starred as Luke Posner in Emmerdale, while Mochrie played his brother, the villainous Lee.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media