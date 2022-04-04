Search

04 Apr 2022

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband remembers June Brown as ‘true force of nature’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

The husband of late EastEnders star Dame Barbara Windsor has described June Brown as “a true force of nature” and a “one-off” after her death at 95.

Scott Mitchell, who was married to Dame Barbara from 2000 until her death aged 83 in December 2020, was close friends with Brown and worked as her agent for several years.

He said he will now picture Dame Barbara, Brown and On The Buses actress Anna Karen, who played Aunt Sal in EastEnders and who died in a house fire at the age of 85 earlier this year, in heaven together.

He told the PA news agency: “I am so sad to hear about June’s passing. Not only was she a close, dear friend to Barbara and I, but I also had the privilege of being June’s agent for a number of years.

“A true force of nature who created one of soap’s most iconic soap characters ever in Dot Cotton. Up there with the greats.

“Talking of which, I am imagining a cloud in heaven with June, Barbara and Anna Karen now sitting on it.

“My advice to all angels nearby would be approach with caution.

“Rest in peace dearest June, you were a one-off, and love to all her family.”

After Dame Barbara’s death, Brown said she became “great friends” with “Babs” while they worked together on the soap.

She told the PA news agency: “We had adjoining dressing rooms and she was always popping in for coffee, and we’d go to lunch together. She kept me up to date with all the gossip.

“I wished we’d had more scenes together but our only one was in her last episode, when Dot said goodbye to Peggy, knowing she was dying.”

Brown said they spoke regularly on the phone following Dame Barbara’s departure from the soap.

“In our last phone call she asked me several times where I was – I finally said ‘I’m at home’ and her comment was ‘I’d like to come to your home’, but it was too late for that.”

She added that her friend would “always be alive in my mind”.

