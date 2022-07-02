Watford sign striker Vakoun Bayo

Watford have signed Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Bayo on a five-year deal, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.
The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Belgian club Charleroi, where he scored 11 goals in 16 matches.
Bayo, who is nicknamed ‘The Crow’, played in Tunisia and Slovakia before joining Celtic in January 2019.
He made just 17 appearances for Celtic and spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Toulouse before moving to Gent on a permanent deal.
