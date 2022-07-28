Search

28 Jul 2022

Paul Simpson concerned about Carlisle duo before Crawley clash

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson will run fitness checks on Brennan Dickenson and Ryan Edmondson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two opener against Crawley.

Midfielder Dickenson missed United’s final pre-season friendly – a goalless draw at Morecambe – because of a dead leg.

Striker Edmondson, meanwhile, suffered a thigh problem against Morecambe and was forced off.

Simpson could have Omari Patrick back in the selection mix following his recovery from injury.

New-look Crawley head to Brunton Park with Kevin Betsy set for his first League Two game as manager.

With the club also under new ownership, Betsy has been busy in the transfer market, and a number of new arrivals look set to feature at Carlisle.

Much is expected of former Newport striker Dom Telford, who agreed a three-year contract with the Sussex club, while ex-Swindon defender Dion Conroy is on board having signed a two-year deal.

Travis Johnson will also be set for Crawley’s trip north, and teenager James Balagizi – a season-long loan signing – could feature, together with goalkeeper Corey Addai.

