Tranmere defender Jordan Turnbull faces fitness test ahead of Stevenage clash

Jordan Turnbull will be given a late fitness test ahead of Tranmere’s Sky Bet League Two opener at home to Stevenage.

The 27-year-old defender moved to Prenton Park from Salford earlier this week but may have to wait to make his Rovers debut.

Tom Davies, Kieron Morris and Charlie Jolley are definite absentees, the trio having all picked up knocks during pre-season.

Micky Mellon’s side finished ninth last season and he has been busy chopping and changing his squad this summer with the likes of Neill Byrne, Ross Doohan and Reece McAlear among a host of new names hoping to make their Tranmere bows.

Dean Campbell has shaken off a knock and could make his Stevenage debut.

The Scotland youth international has joined Boro on loan until the end of the season and will be pushing for a starting berth.

Manager Steve Evans has no other injury concerns as he aims to avoid a relegation scrap.

He has not spent any money but eight new players arrived when their contracts expired at their previous clubs, including Michael Bostwick, who spent last year on loan at Broadhall Way.