30 Jul 2022

Omar Bogle marks debut with goal as Newport share points with Sutton

Omar Bogle marks debut with goal as Newport share points with Sutton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 6:16 PM

Debutant Omar Bogle scored the equaliser as Newport came from behind to draw 1-1 away to Sutton on the opening day of the season.

Lebanese striker Omar Bugiel had fired the home side into a welcome 24th-minute lead with a clinical close-range strike.

But Bogle equalised for the visitors with a 38th-minute header from a Mickey Demetriou long throw.

Newport keeper Nick Townsend produced a stunning save to prevent midfielder Robert Milson’s thunderous left-foot free-kick from smashing the back of the net.

Enzio Boldewijin twice shot wide as the home side pushed for an opener before Bugiel pounced to slot in after Will Randall-Hurren’s powerful shot hit the bar and fell perfectly into his path.

Bogle rifled wide with a powerful left-foot effort on the half-hour mark, while Bugiel had a shot blocked.

But a leveller came when Bogle lost his marker and headed into the bottom left corner.

Bogle shot agonisingly wide of the left upright and then forced a smart save by keeper Jack Rose.

Townsend denied Donovan Wilson with a fine block as it finished honours even.

