30 Jul 2022

Emmanuel Osadebe injury overshadows Bradford’s draw with Doncaster

30 Jul 2022 6:55 PM

Bradford debutant Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a suspected broken leg in their 0-0 draw with Doncaster.

Play was stopped for eight minutes before Osadebe was stretchered off. Doncaster’s Liam Ravenhill was booked for the foul that caused the early injury and was substituted straight away by manager Gary McSheffrey.

But Doncaster were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when striker Lee Tomlin was sent off by former Scottish Premier League referee Bobby Madden, officiating his first game in England.

Tomlin was booked for delaying a free-kick being taken and then shown another yellow card when he fell theatrically after Jamie Walker stood on his foot.

Joseph Olowu’s header was well kept out by Bradford keeper Harry Lewis, one of eight home players making their debut.

Captain Richie Smallwood, another of Mark Hughes’ summer signings, clipped a post with a free-kick from 20 yards.

Bradford’s Kian Harratt was then shown a red card after the final whistle for an altercation with Rovers keeper Johnny Mitchell.

The crowd of 19,368 was Valley Parade’s largest for a fourth-tier game as they saw Bradford start the season with a goalless draw for the fourth year in a row.

