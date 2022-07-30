Search

30 Jul 2022

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru double earns Owls a draw in six-goal thriller against Pompey

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru double earns Owls a draw in six-goal thriller against Pompey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 6:55 PM

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored twice for Sheffield Wednesday in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One.

Marvin Johnson also scored for the hosts while the Pompey goals came from Connor Ogilvie, Michael Jacobs and Colby Bishop.

Wednesday striker Lee Gregory was shown a red card towards the end of a second half which produced five of the six goals..

The hosts took an eighth-minute lead when Josh Windass drilled the ball across the face of goal, and Johnson applied the right finish.

Ogilvie equalised five minutes into the second half with a header from Marlon Pack’s delivery.

Wednesday regained the lead soon after when Dele-Bashiru (53) beat Josh Griffiths with a well-struck shot from outside the area.

It was 2-2 In the 57th minute when Jacobs got the final touch after Joe Pigott’s cross was headed goalwards by Bishop and Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale pushed the ball onto the bar.

A third headed goal for Pompey came when Bishop (64) found the net from Pigott’s cross, giving them the lead.

However, Dele-Bashiru levelled the scores with nine minutes remaining with another superb strike, before Gregory was dismissed in added time after receiving a second yellow card.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media