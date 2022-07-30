Tom Hopper earns Lincoln a point at home to newly-promoted Exeter

Newly-promoted Exeter were forced to settle for a point at Lincoln after the hosts came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw.

Sam Nombe’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Tom Hopper early in the second half.

The visitors began strongly and were rewarded for their efforts after 14 minutes. Nombe latched onto Jevani Brown’s through ball and outpaced Lincoln’s two centre-backs to calmly slot under debutant goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

It could have been two moments later when Nombe looked to return the favour on the break, but his cross was just too much for Brown.

Lincoln were much improved after the break and levelled through Hopper after 49 minutes, who stooped to send a backwards header into the top corner from Hakeeb Adelakun’s cross.

The Grecians rallied and Josh Coley was denied twice in a matter of seconds via Paudie O’Connor’s brave block and low Rushworth save.

Nombe thought he had restored the lead moments later, but saw his scrambled effort ruled out for offside.

At the other end, meanwhile, Anthony Scully volleyed over from Adelakun’s cross, before almost snatching a winner at the death following a goalmouth scramble.