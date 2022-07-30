Search

30 Jul 2022

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough bemoans ‘schoolboy’ errors in defeat to Salford

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough bemoans ‘schoolboy’ errors in defeat to Salford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 7:25 PM

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was frustrated by the way his side performed in their 2-0 loss at Salford on the opening day of the new League Two season.

Two first-half strikes put the game firmly in Salford’s favour against last season’s beaten play-off finalists, but Clough believes that both were ‘schoolboy’ goals to concede.

“The result was extremely poor; our performance wasn’t much better,” Clough said.

“The two goals we conceded were schoolboy goals, as I would call them. We had opportunities to get back into the game and we didn’t manage to take at least one of them.

“We didn’t do very much of what we’ve been doing for the last three or four weeks in pre-season. We played more long balls in the first 20 minutes than we have done in the last three weeks.”

Stags keeper Christy Pym was making his debut after joining on loan from Peterborough and his performance helped prevent Salford scoring more.

However, Clough was not pleased with the rest of his team.

“Apart from Christy Pym, I wouldn’t say there was anybody who covered themselves in glory today,” he said.

“I think our top goalscorer from last season Rhys Oates didn’t play very well, certainly, but he’s not alone in that.”

In Neil Wood’s first competitive game in charge of Salford, the Ammies took a fifth-minute lead when debutant Callum Hendry latched on to a Brandon Thomas-Asante’s ball to slot home.

Thomas-Asante then turned goalscorer in the 27th minute when he fired past Pym after being put through by Conor McAleny, and there was no way back for Mansfield after that.

“I think Brandon’s got a lot of energy and both him and Callum did a lot of good work,” Woods said of his forwards’ performances. “They were very good out of possession. I’m very pleased, they were very good goals.

“Callum took his goal very well and then Brandon’s was an excellent finish. Very pleasing to see those two get off the mark.”

Woods was also pleased by the way in which his side stayed resilient to hold on to their lead throughout the second half against a side who were among the best in League Two last season.

He added: “We’ve looked strong all pre-season defensively, we’ve looked really solid. We knew what we needed to do to stop them playing. We knew we were going to have to defend crosses which we did very well.

“I’m not sure if it’s a statement win but when you look at Mansfield last season, they had a really good season last year, if you look at that then it’s a good win.

“It’s one win at the moment so we won’t get carried away.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media