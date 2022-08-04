Hartlepool without forward trio for their home clash with AFC Wimbledon

Hartlepool will be without forward trio Joe Grey, Mikael Ndjoli and Marcus Carver for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon.

All three missed Pools’ opening game of the season – a 4-0 drubbing at Walsall – through injury. Grey is awaiting the results of a scan, Ndjoli is struggling with a hamstring injury and Carver had a thigh problem, although he was sold to Scunthorpe earlier this week.

Full-back Jamie Sterry is pushing to start having recovered from a groin issue to make his comeback as a second-half substitute against the Saddlers.

Central defender Rollin Menayese was unavailable at the Poundland Bescot Stadium under the terms of his loan from Walsall and he could come in for his competitive debut.

Luke McCormick is unlikely to feature for AFC Wimbledon as he looks to secure a move away from the club.

It was suggested the midfielder missed the Dons’ opening-day win against Gillingham with a knock sustained in training, but it has since come to light that he is keen to leave.

Teenage striker Nathan Young-Coombes came off the bench for his debut against the Gills after joining on a season-long loan from Brentford and he will hope to feature more prominently.

Boss Johnnie Jackson has no fresh injury concerns for the trip.