Search

04 Aug 2022

Burton could welcome back Sam Hughes from injury for Bristol Rovers visit

Burton could welcome back Sam Hughes from injury for Bristol Rovers visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 8:25 PM

Burton could have Sam Hughes back from injury for their first home game of the season against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Centre-back Hughes trained on Thursday and is likely to be available for the match following a muscle injury.

Calum Butcher will also be available after serving his suspension, but Michael Mancienne remains on the long-term injured list.

Albion will be  hoping for their first points of the season after being beaten 3-0 by Wycombe in their opener.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has this week told Trevor Clarke, Zain Westbrooke and Alex Rodman they have no future at the club.

Defender Clarke and midfielder Westbrooke both started last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Forest Green but Barton has decided they, along with veteran winger Rodman, will play in further part under him.

Rovers, who named player-coach Glenn Whelan on the bench against FGR, could be able to welcome back Sam Finley from injury but captain Paul Coutts remains suspended while fellow midfielders Jordan Rossiter and Josh Grant are injured.

Defender Nick Anderton is also missing after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media