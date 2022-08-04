Midfielders Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove to miss out again for Bolton

Bolton will again be without midfielders Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove for the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe.

Wales duo Sheehan (ACL) and Isgrove (hamstring) are closing in on returns and are expected to feature in the B team’s first Central League fixture later this month.

Defender Eoin Toal continues to manage an ankle injury, so is not yet in line to make his debut following a move from Derry.

Otherwise, boss Ian Evatt has no fresh selection concerns following the opening game of the new campaign at Ipswich, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth reported no new selection concerns following last weekend’s 3-0 win over Burton.

David Wheeler filled in at right-back against the Brewers, with Jack Grimmer and Ryan Tafazolli playing in the centre.

Forward D’Mani Mellor made his Chairboys debut off the bench, and midfielder Nick Freeman also made a return to action after a lengthy ACL injury lay-off.

Defender Chris Forino has been stepping up his recovery from a pre-season injury, but midfielder Curtis Thompson (knee) remains a longer-term absentee.