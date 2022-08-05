Search

05 Aug 2022

Nick Pope and Sven Botman set for Premier League debuts with Newcastle

Nick Pope and Sven Botman set for Premier League debuts with Newcastle

05 Aug 2022 12:11 PM

Nick Pope and Sven Botman could make Premier League debuts for Newcastle as they open their new campaign against promoted Nottingham Forest.

Former Burnley keeper Pope and defender Botman, signed from Lille, have joined the club this summer, while full-back Matt Targett has completed a permanent switch from Aston Villa after a successful loan spell.

Right-back Javier Manquillo is back in training after a groin problem, while left-back Jamal Lewis and central defender Federico Fernandez (both calf) are working their way back to match fitness, but midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is out with a hamstring injury.

Forest will be without Omar Richards and Ryan Yates as they prepare for their first Premier League fixture since 1999.

Richards has a hairline fracture in his leg while Yates is suffering with a knee injury.

A host of players will be vying for debuts as Forest have brought in 12 players ahead of their top-flight return, with Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and record-signing Taiwo Awoniyi headlining the new arrivals.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Joelinton, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Fraser, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Wood.

Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Hennessey, Biancone, Jenkinson, Niakhate, Toffolo, McKenna, Worrall, Soh, Bong, Laryea, Cook, Fernandes, Williams, O’Brien, Cafu, Colback, Johnson, Arter, Lingard, Surridge, Awoniyi.

