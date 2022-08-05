Search

05 Aug 2022

Tommy Rowe may be available for Doncaster against Sutton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 12:55 PM

Doncaster midfielder Tommy Rowe could be fit to face Sutton on Saturday in Sky Bet League Two.

Rowe missed last weekend’s goalless draw at Bradford due to a neck spasm but returned to training on Thursday.

Ollie Younger is out for the foreseeable after rupturing a hamstring, while Luke Molyneux, Jon Taylor, Aidan Barlow, Ben Close and Reo Griffiths remain sidelined.

Rovers forward Lee Tomlin is suspended following his red card against the Bantams.

Sutton will assess Ben Goodliffe and Will Randall ahead of the game in South Yorkshire.

Defender Goodliffe was forced off in the first half of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Newport, while midfielder Randall suffered a dead leg.

Coby Rowe and Luton loanee Josh Neufville came off the bench to replace the injured pair and could deputise, if required.

Midfielder Harry Beautyman and summer signing Kwame Thomas are also pushing for starts.

