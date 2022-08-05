Search

05 Aug 2022

Ellis Iandolo sidelined with ‘a few issues’ as Swindon prepare to host Salford

Ellis Iandolo remains sidelined as Swindon try to win their first Sky Bet League Two points of the season against Salford.

The Robins began the season in poor fashion, suffering a shock 3-0 defeat at Harrogate on the opening weekend.

Iandolo missed that match and head coach Scott Lindsey says the full-back will remain injured for a number of weeks after a new scan “highlighted a few issues”.

Summer signing Reece Devine will be assessed after being forced out of one of the midweek sessions with a knock.

Salford defender Liam Shephard will be absent for the foreseeable future.

The 27-year-old suffered a muscular tear and a tear in the tendon towards the end of last weekend’s win against Mansfield.

Shephard will see a specialist to see if surgery is required.

Matty Lund is suspended for the trip to Swindon and Ash Eastham is a doubt.

