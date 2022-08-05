Search

05 Aug 2022

Tomas Kalas ruled out of Bristol City’s clash with Sunderland

Tomas Kalas ruled out of Bristol City’s clash with Sunderland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 2:02 PM

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson will be without defender Tomas Kalas for the visit of Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship.

Kalas took part in an open training session on Tuesday but Pearson is not willing to take any chances with the 29-year-old’s return from a knee injury.

Fellow defender Zak Vyner is a doubt due to an illness picked up after the defeat at Hull, with Timm Klose his likely replacement.

Striker Antoine Semenyo is also closing in on a return to action following a shin problem and could feature before the end of the month.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has no fresh selection problems after last week’s 1-1 home draw with Coventry on the club’s return to the second tier.

Only full-back Niall Huggins is missing as he works his way back to full fitness after the back and heel problems which limited him to just four appearances last season.

Everton loanee Ellis Simms will hope for a first competitive appearance after spending last weekend as un unused substitute.

Leon Dajaku, Carl Winchester, Jay Matete and Jack Diamond also failed to make the matchday squad for the clash with the Sky Blues and will be pushing for inclusion.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media