Search

05 Aug 2022

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy has full squad for visit of Leyton Orient

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy has full squad for visit of Leyton Orient

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 2:24 PM

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy will have a full squad to pick from for his side’s League Two clash against Leyton Orient.

Teenager James Balagizi – a season-long loan signing from Liverpool – could be handed another start after he made his debut last weekend.

Dom Telford, last season’s top scorer in the division, will be looking to get off the mark following his high-profile move from Newport.

Betsy is searching for his first win after Crawley’s slender 1-0 defeat at Carlisle.

Shad Ogie and Charlie Kelman will both be available after they missed Leyton Orient’s opening fixture through suspension.

Ogie was sent off against Northampton at the end of last season and served the final game of his three-match suspension last weekend.

Kelman is available to make his debut after he was dismissed for Gillingham ahead of his loan move to Brisbane Road.

Elsewhere, there are no fresh injury concerns for manager Richie Wellens as Orient look to build on their 2-0 win against Grimsby.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media