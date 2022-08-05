Motherwell waiting on Paul McGinn ahead of St Johnstone game

Motherwell will assess Paul McGinn’s fitness ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with St Johnstone after the defender went off with a facial injury against St Mirren.
Callum Slattery completes a two-match suspension while Ricki Lamie starts one.
Left-back Nathan McGinley remains out with a long-term issue.
St Johnstone will have Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford back in their squad after injury.
Murray Davidson is suspended following his opening-day red card against Hibernian.
David Wotherspoon (knee), Chris Kane (knee), Callum Booth (Achilles) and Tony Gallacher (leg) remain out.
