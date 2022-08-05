Scott Brown without Promise Omochere for Fleetwood’s game against Plymouth

Promise Omochere is at least a few weeks away from returning for Fleetwood Town after suffering an eye socket fracture during a challenge last weekend.

The striker’s injury, which may see him ruled out of Scott Brown’s side for even longer, was sustained during the 73rd minute of his EFL debut in the Cods’ 2-1 loss at Port Vale.

With the Irishman unavailable, Brown will likely need to lean on the experience of Joe Garner and Ellis Harrison on Saturday.

Shaun Rooney and Callum Morton both missed last weekend’s clash with injury, and Brown expects to make a number of last-minute decisions at the weekend as injured players return to training.

Jordan Houghton will return for Plymouth on Saturday after serving a suspension on the opening weekend for the red card he was issued in the final match of the last campaign.

He will face stiff competition from both Adam Randell and Matt Butcher for minutes in midfield, with manager Steven Schumacher admitting the talented trio will pose a welcome selection challenge for him this season.

James Bolton (foot), Panutche Camara (groin), Conor Grant (groin) and Mickel Miller (thigh) all missed the season opener and will not be in Schumacher’s squad on Saturday.

Wolves loanee Nigel Lonwijk, whose signing was announced the day before the new campaign kicked off, has impressed in training and could see some playing time.