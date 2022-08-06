Jordan Maguire-Drew snatches Grimsby a point against Northampton

Grimsby snatched a late equaliser to pick up their first point back in the Football League with a 1-1 draw against Northampton at Blundell Park.

Northampton winger Sam Hoskins opened the scoring with his third goal in two games and it looked as though that 74th-minute strike would spoil the homecoming party.

However, less than a minute after coming off the bench, substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew turned home to earn Grimsby a share of the spoils.

Chances were few and far between in the first half, with Mitch Pinnock closest to breaking the deadlock with a right-footed drive.

At the other end, Grimsby were mainly restricted to half-chances as Gavan Holohan set his sights from distance, twice, and Luke Waterfall prodded wide.

Brendan Kiernan tested Northampton goalkeeper Lee Burge with a dipping volley in the second half, before team-mate Kieran Green passed up a golden headed chance.

Grimsby might have been made to rue that when Hoskins fired into the bottom corner, but Maguire-Drew came off the bench to have the final say.