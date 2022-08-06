Search

06 Aug 2022

Kyle Dempsey nets first Bolton goals in Wycombe win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 6:15 PM

Kyle Dempsey netted his first Bolton goals as Ian Evatt’s impressive side beat Wycombe 3-0 to maintain an unbeaten start to their Sky Bet League One campaign.

Dempsey had not scored since he was on target for Gillingham against the Trotters last October.

But he ended his drought after 15 minutes following good approach play by Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley.

Aaron Morley, whose penalty earned Bolton a 1-1 opening day point at Ipswich, doubled the lead from Dapo Afolayan’s exquisite pass four minutes from half-time.

Bolton went down 2-0 in last season’s corresponding fixture but lost just three of their remaining 23 games, while Wycombe went on to reach the play-off final.

Gareth Ainsworth’s visitors were largely second best this time, though Lewis Wing’s shot struck an upright with the score still at 1-0.

Anis Mehmeti also headed a Gareth McCleary cross onto the top of the net after Wycombe had fallen further into arrears.

Bolton continued to boss the game after half-time and Dempsey sealed victory after 66 minutes, drilling home Amadou Bakayoko’s superb through ball.

News

