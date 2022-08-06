Macaulay Langstaff brace helps Notts County open campaign with Maidenhead win

Summer signing Macaulay Langstaff scored twice as Notts County opened their Vanarama National League campaign with a 3-0 win over Maidenhead at Meadow Lane.
Langstaff, brought from Gateshead where he scored 32 goals last season, broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when he finished off a sweeping team move.
The 25-year-old forward grabbed his second just before half-time, slotting in a left-foot shot into the far corner.
Defender Joel Taylor made sure of the points when he crashed in a 25-yard effort on the hour after cutting in from the right.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.