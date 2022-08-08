Doncaster hope Tom Anderson is available for the visit of Lincoln

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey hopes to have defender Tom Anderson available for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Sky Bet League One side Lincoln.

Anderson returned from a lengthy injury lay-off as a late substitute in the opening day League Two draw at Bradford, but missed Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 win over Sutton because of a family bereavement.

Striker Lee Tomlin served a one-match ban at the weekend following his sending off for two bookable offences against the Bantams, while Tommy Rowe started after missing the first fixture of the season because of a neck spasm.

McSheffrey will otherwise have a similar squad from which to choose with Luke Molyneux, Jon Taylor, Aidan Barlow, Ben Close and Reo Griffiths working their way back to full fitness and Ollie Younger facing a spell on the sidelines with a ruptured hamstring.

Opposite number Mark Kennedy will make a series of checks on his squad before naming his team.

Imps head coach Kennedy, who is still awaiting his first win after back-to-back league draws with Exeter and Portsmouth, revealed a stomach bug had swept through the dressing room ahead of Saturday’s stalemate at Pompey and left some of his players struggling.

Hakeeb Adelakun and Ted Bishop were both substituted late on at Fratton Park as they tired and will be assessed.

Striker Chris Maguire will hope for a start after being used from the bench in both of the opening games of the campaign.