David Fisher in contention to start AFC Wimbledon’s Gillingham cup clash

AFC Wimbledon striker David Fisher is in line to feature against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup.
Fisher has recovered from a hamstring injury and was an unused substitute at Hartlepool on Saturday.
Boss Johnnie Jackson named an unchanged starting line-up for their first two matches but he could make alterations for the cup game.
Kyle Hudlin and Nathan Young-Coombes are also pushing for places in attack.
Gillingham could welcome back Dom Jefferies.
The midfielder missed Saturday’s win over Rochdale after picking up a knock on the opening day against the Dons.
Young striker Joe Gbode may have to miss out again due to concussion protocols.
Stuart O’Keefe is out with a knee injury.
