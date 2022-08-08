Search

08 Aug 2022

Steve Morison set to make changes for Cardiff’s cup tie against Portsmouth

Steve Morison set to make changes for Cardiff’s cup tie against Portsmouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 1:47 PM

Cardiff boss Steve Morison looks set to make wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Portsmouth.

Morison apologised to the Bluebirds’ travelling fans following a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Reading, and Pompey are now next up at Cardiff City Stadium.

Defenders Mark McGuinness and Joel Bagan are likely to be in the selection mix, and there could be a start for club captain Joe Ralls, who did not feature in Cardiff’s opening two league games.

Morison might also be tempted to hand striker Kion Etete a first start as the Bluebirds target an immediate response following the Reading defeat.

Portsmouth loan signing Owen Dale could make his Pompey debut in south Wales.

Dale has moved to Fratton Park on a season-long arrangement from Blackpool, making him manager Danny Cowley’s 11th new arrival of the transfer window.

Cowley, meanwhile, will hope for no lingering effects of a sickness bug that hit the Portsmouth camp ahead of the 0-0 League One draw against Lincoln on Saturday.

It meant that a number of players missed training during the latter part of last week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media