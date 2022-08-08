Search

08 Aug 2022

Tyler Frost battling to return for Harrogate’s game against Stockport

08 Aug 2022

Harrogate’s Tyler Frost is hoping to return to contention for the home Carabao Cup tie against Stockport.

The former Reading midfielder, signed last month after his departure from Crawley, missed the weekend defeat at Crewe due to an ankle injury and remains doubtful.

Fellow midfielder Alex Pattison recovered from a dead leg in time to play the full 90 minutes on Saturday and came through unscathed.

Skipper Josh Falkingham is still unavailable, but is closing in on his return from a foot injury, while Max Wright (ankle) and Rory McArdle (hamstring) remain sidelined. Will Smith (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Stockport will be without suspended defender Ash Palmer and midfielder Will Collar.

Palmer was sent off in the closing stages of Saturday’s defeat at Stevenage after his second yellow card and sits the match out due to a one-game ban.

Collar was forced out of the action in the first period after receiving lengthy treatment for concussion and was replaced by Callum Camps.

Boss Dave Challinor could make several changes, with on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros hoping to make his debut for the club.

