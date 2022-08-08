Saddlers look to continue fine start to season in cup clash with Swindon

Walsall will look to continue their positive start to the season in the Carabao Cup clash with fellow Sky Bet League Two side Swindon.

The Saddlers have won both their league matches so far after a summer of heavy recruitment.

They will be without the suspended Taylor Allen, who picked up two yellow cards during Saturday’s victory over Newport.

Recent signing Tom Knowles came on as a substitute in that match and will be among those hoping to start.

Swindon are looking for their first victory of the season and will be without Harry McKirdy.

The striker is serving a one-match ban following his dismissal in Saturday’s draw with Salford.

Swindon have a doubt over summer signing Reece Devine, who was absent at the weekend after sustaining a knock in training.

Full-back Ellis Iandolo is expected to be sidelined for several weeks and defender Ciaran Brennan is out with concussion.