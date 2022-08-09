Tigers snap up former Spurs goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala

Hull have signed former Tottenham goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala on an initial three-year deal.
The 19-year-old moves to the MKM Stadium after the Tigers agreed a compensation deal with Spurs, the teenager’s contract with the Premier League club having expired this summer.
Lo-Tutala has been capped 14 times for France at Under-19 level and becomes Hull’s ninth signing of the summer window.
Last season, the keeper kept five clean sheets in nine Premier League 2 appearances and also featured in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Oxford in the EFL Trophy for Spurs’ Under-23 side.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.