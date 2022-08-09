Seven-up Exeter crush Cheltenham

Exeter stormed into the second round of the EFL Cup with a 7-0 drubbing of fellow League One side Cheltenham on their own turf.

It took them 23 minutes to open the scoring but they then fired four goals in a 12-minute spell.

A poor clearance was seized upon and Jake Caprice’s low ball was touched over the line by Sam Nombe to make it 1-0.

Alex Hartridge’s cross from the left then found its way to Archie Collins on the edge of the box and he thumped in the second three minutes later.

Matt Jay made it 3-0 with a header at the far post after Caprice’s delivery from the right in the 28th minute and Pierce Sweeney’s superb cross was nodded in by Nombe for his second and Exeter’s fourth 10 minutes before half-time.

Nombe bamboozled Tom Bradbury and fed Jack Sparkes to add the fifth in first-half stoppage time.

Harry Kite made it 6-0 in the 50th minute after a long throw was only half cleared to him on the edge of the box.

Josh Coley rounded off the scoring six minutes from the end to compound Cheltenham’s misery as they slumped to their heaviest home defeat for more than 30 years.