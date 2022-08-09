Search

09 Aug 2022

Lincoln too strong for Doncaster in one-sided cup clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 10:47 PM

Lincoln eased through in the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 first-round win at Doncaster.

The difference in level between the two sides told on the night as Mark Kennedy’s men were rarely troubled, netting goals through Charley Kendall, Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully for their first win of the season.

Kendall got Lincoln off the mark on 12 minutes when he latched onto a square pass from Bishop six yards out.

Bishop, Chris Maguire and Paudie O’Connor all went close to doubling Lincoln’s lead before the break.

Bishop carried the ball from inside his own half on a mazy run before slotting into the bottom corner to extend Lincoln’s advantage on 47 minutes.

Scully sparked a breakaway which led to the third on 61 minutes. Maguire saw his shot well saved by Jonathan Mitchell only for Scully to slot into an empty net.

A tame effort after a good run from Lee Tomlin was the closest meek Doncaster came to getting on the scoresheet as they suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

