Search

09 Aug 2022

Elias Kachunga impresses as Bolton sweep aside Salford to go through

Elias Kachunga impresses as Bolton sweep aside Salford to go through

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 10:47 PM

Elias Kachunga scored one goal and assisted for a second as Bolton swept aside Salford 5-1 to reach round two of the Carabao Cup for only the third time in eight seasons.

Ian Evatt’s Sky Bet League One side suffered a scare when their fourth-tier visitors took a 23rd minute lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante.

But Kachunga-inspired Wanderers, who hadn’t conceded a goal in two previous meetings with their Greater Manchester neighbours, quickly hit back.

Without a goal since last November, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield striker headed in Kieran Lee’s cross after 31 minutes.

Kachunga’s smart turn and cross then provided Icelandic favourite Jon Dadi Bodvarsson with a routine finish from eight yards three minutes before half-time.

Unbeaten Wanderers confirmed their place in the next round with three goals in the final half hour.

Jack Iredale, an interval replacement for Declan John, fired over a left-wing cross which Kieran Sadlier smashed home after 61 minutes.

Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley made it 4-1 with the game’s best goal 13 minutes from time, firing past Tom King from 25 yards, two minutes after replacing Sadlier.

Dapo Afolayan’s deflected shot completed his side’s nap hand after 86 minutes only for Bolton to finish with 10 men after George Thomason’s stoppage-time dismissal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media