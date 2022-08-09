Search

09 Aug 2022

Timmy Abraham scores first Walsall goal in Carabao Cup win against Swindon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 10:55 PM

Timmy Abraham’s first Walsall goal secured the Saddlers a 2-0 win against 10-man Swindon in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Danny Johnson had put the hosts a goal ahead three minutes earlier following a controversial penalty decision which saw Harrison Minturn sent off on his professional debut.

Walsall were the superior side after Tyrese Shade forced Owen Evans into the Walsall goalkeeper’s one and only save of the evening in the 11th minute.

Abraham could have netted earlier in the match when he scuffed wide after being put through by Tom Knowles, while Douglas James-Taylor also headed over from close range.

Knowles flashed a shot wide after a mazy run, but the deadlock would soon be broken after Lewis Ward’s misplaced clearance was met by Ronan Maher.

The substitute was clattered into inside the box by Minturn, but to the bemusement of the Walsall bench the linesman had his flag raised.

Referee Thomas Parsons spent some considerable time consulting before awarding the hosts a penalty and sending Minturn for an early bath on his Swindon debut.

Substitute Johnson stepped up to calmly fire Michael Flynn’s side in front in the 79th minute.

It was Johnson, introduced on the hour mark, who created the second when Ward spilled his shot into the path of Abraham to tap home his first Walsall goal since signing from Fulham in the summer.

