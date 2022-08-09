Search

09 Aug 2022

Luke Hannant sends Colchester through at Ipswich’s expense

09 Aug 2022 10:55 PM

Colchester stunned Ipswich with a hard-earned 1-0 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The only goal of the game came from Luke Hannant who pounced on a slack pass across his own penalty area by Rakeem Harper.

Ipswich had the greater share of possession but were unable to convert the many chances they created as the visitors’ rearguard action earned them a place in the next round of the competition.

Greg Leigh’s shot was blocked by the U’s goalkeeper Sam Hornby and Ossama Ashley got in the way of a piledriver from the edge of the penalty area by Cameron Humphreys.

Humphreys skied the ball over the bar following a cross from Kyle Edwards, but the visitors struck in the 29th minute with Hannant firing into the back of the net following Harper’s misplaced pass.

Humphreys had a wonderful chance to equalise but once again his shot sailed over the bar, as did Tyreece John-Jules’ effort following a goalmouth scramble.

With 20 minutes remaining Ipswich made four substitutions and Conor Chaplin just failed to hit the target with an acrobatic bicycle kick, but Ipswich could not find the back of the net and the final whistle sent the 1,447 Colchester fans delirious.

