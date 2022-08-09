Search

09 Aug 2022

Grimsby thump Crewe to book their place in the Carabao Cup second round

Grimsby thump Crewe to book their place in the Carabao Cup second round

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 10:54 PM

Grimsby booked their place in the Carabao Cup second round with a resounding 4-0 win over fellow League Two side Crewe at Blundell Park.

Luke Waterfall headed Grimsby in front in the 13th minute before further goals from Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne confirmed their passage through.

Grimsby had some joy with set-pieces during the opening stages as Aribim Pepple headed over the crossbar on debut while captain Waterfall went one better in finding the bottom corner from a Bryn Morris delivery.

Morris was a constant danger from those situations and when he sent another one into the Crewe area it was initially cleared, but Green positioned himself well on the edge to volley beyond Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo.

Green might have put the game beyond doubt a few minutes later, but dragged wide following a sweeping Grimsby move.

It was a similar story upon the restart as Bassala Sambou went close for Crewe before the dominant hosts made it 3-0 with yet another set-piece routine.

Anthony Glennon was the supply line this time though as Hull loanee Smith prodded home to rubber-stamp the result for Grimsby before Wearne added some gloss to the scoreline with a back-post finish.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media