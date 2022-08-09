Grimsby thump Crewe to book their place in the Carabao Cup second round

Grimsby booked their place in the Carabao Cup second round with a resounding 4-0 win over fellow League Two side Crewe at Blundell Park.

Luke Waterfall headed Grimsby in front in the 13th minute before further goals from Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne confirmed their passage through.

Grimsby had some joy with set-pieces during the opening stages as Aribim Pepple headed over the crossbar on debut while captain Waterfall went one better in finding the bottom corner from a Bryn Morris delivery.

Morris was a constant danger from those situations and when he sent another one into the Crewe area it was initially cleared, but Green positioned himself well on the edge to volley beyond Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo.

Green might have put the game beyond doubt a few minutes later, but dragged wide following a sweeping Grimsby move.

It was a similar story upon the restart as Bassala Sambou went close for Crewe before the dominant hosts made it 3-0 with yet another set-piece routine.

Anthony Glennon was the supply line this time though as Hull loanee Smith prodded home to rubber-stamp the result for Grimsby before Wearne added some gloss to the scoreline with a back-post finish.