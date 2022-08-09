Search

10 Aug 2022

Neil Harris still looking to bolster his Gillingham squad

09 Aug 2022 11:39 PM

Gillingham manager Neil Harris still wants new additions to his squad after they made it into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Two late goals from substitutes Mikael Mandron and Jordan Green settled the tie and Harris believes he needs even more options from the bench going forward.

The Gills boss was also keen to use the cup clash as an opportunity to experiment tactically.

“We’re still trying to add to the group,” Harris said. “We feel like we need options, we’ve really got to be mindful to get players in. I didn’t have an opportunity in pre-season to try a new shape.

“I didn’t have the right numbers or the right personnel at that stage, so tonight it was really important for us to try a 3-5-2 going into Tranmere away on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said a good performance from his team was undone by poor defending.

The home side looked to be heading for a penalty shootout with the tie still goalless going into the 90th minute, until Mandron struck.

“I always read a lot into the goals we concede,” said Jackson. “I’m really not happy with them. There’s a lot of stuff that we work on regularly and we just switched off there.

“I thought we were excellent defensively for most of the game but five minutes have cost us.

“That can happen in football, especially if you don’t take your chances at the other end.

“I’ll always put a team out to win. We showed that intent, tried to win the game and made attacking subs.

“But we’ve also got an eye on utilising the squad, and giving minutes to players that haven’t had a solid pre-season.”

