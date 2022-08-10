League One pacesetters Peterborough progress with victory over Plymouth

League One pacesetters Peterborough progressed in the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at divisional rivals Plymouth.

United took the lead after 28 minutes as Ricky-Jade Jones slotted home past Michael Cooper after being put in on the Argyle goal by Joel Randall’s defence-splitting pass.

Posh ensured their second-round spot when Joe Taylor scored a stoppage-time second into an empty net after Argyle keeper Cooper had gone up for a corner.

Argyle looked to have levelled in the opening minute of the second half but Lucas Bergstrom made a superb save to keep out Niall Ennis’ header from Jack Endacott’s cross.

Substitute Finn Azaz also came close, exchanging passes with striker Ennis before sending a rising drive just over from the edge of the box.

Azaz was not too far off with an angled drive with 70 minutes gone but again fired just over.

Just before half time Taylor did well to break up a home attack and set off from inside his own half on a solo run.

Taylor finished with a 20-yard angled drive on the run which flew just wide past full-stretch Cooper.

Both sides meet again at Home Park in League One on Saturday.