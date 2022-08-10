Search

Grant McCann delighted as Peterborough progress in cup at expense of Plymouth

10 Aug 2022

Peterborough boss Grant McCann was delighted with the 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Plymouth, who the Posh play again in League One at Home Park on Saturday.

Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Taylor scored for Posh, who visit Stevenage in round two.

McCann said: “I am really pleased. We set out with the intention to get into the next round.

“We set a plan out to play against Plymouth and I thought we executed the plan really well.

“For the majority of the game, particularly the first half, I thought we were excellent.

“Second half you are coming away from a team who were in and around the top six last season and will for sure be in and around it again this season.

“We have got quite a lot of young boys on the pitch there who were making their first starts. I couldn’t be more pleased with the boys.

“They dug in towards the end, some blocked shots, tremendous save from (Lucas) Bergstrom and then to get the job done with a breakaway goal I was really pleased.

“We made eight changes tonight, they made six or seven, so you might see two completely different teams and a different game on Saturday.”

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher admitted his side got punished for a poor first half.

He said: “It was a better second half than first-half performance. We were a bit slow with the ball in the first half, we didn’t put people under enough pressure when they had the ball in the first half an hour.

“There were many different reasons for that: so many people making debuts or who haven’t played for a long time. It took us a bit of time to get into the rhythm of the game.

“First 35 minutes not good enough. Last 10 of the first half OK. Second half I thought we played really well and created loads of opportunities but we’ve got to take one of them.”

