Ben Fox aiming to feature for Northampton against Hartlepool

Ben Fox could feature for Northampton when they face Hartlepool.

The midfielder joined the Cobblers earlier in the transfer window and had his first taste of competitive action against Wycombe in midweek.

Brighton loanee Marc Leonard could also push for minutes after starting against the Chairboys in midweek.

Right-back Aaron McGowan is expected to be sidelined with a knee injury.

Hartlepool will monitor the fitness of defender Alex Lacey after he missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Blackburn as a precaution.

New signing Mo Sylla made his debut against Rovers and, although he went off with cramp late in the game, the midfielder should be involved at Sixfields.

Pools made seven changes for the Ewood Park clash and suffered a second 4-0 defeat of the season.

Boss Paul Hartley should bring back full-back duo Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson, while second-half substitutes Josh Umerah, Jake Hastie and Callum Cooke are also expected to be restored to the starting XI.