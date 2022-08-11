Search

11 Aug 2022

Matty Lund pushing to start in Salford’s home game against Crewe

Matty Lund pushing to start in Salford’s home game against Crewe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 4:45 PM

Salford midfielder Matty Lund could come into contention to start at home to Crewe.

The 31-year-old made his first appearance of the season with a 66-minute comeback in the midweek 5-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Bolton after completing a suspension carried over from the previous campaign.

New signing Elliot Simoes was an unused substitute against Wanderers after recovering from injury but defender Ash Eastham was still missing.

Defender Liam Shephard is sidelined with muscular and tendon tears.

Crewe boss Alex Morris will restore his full-strength side after experimentation in the Carabao Cup led to a 4-0 defeat to Grimsby.

Morris made seven changes, including five full debuts, and five substitutions in the game but will revert to the core of the team which has won its first two matches.

Striker Christopher Long, who has been absent after an injury in pre-season, could be back in contention next weekend.

Goalkeeper Dave Richards is expected to play again before the end of the month after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged finger.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media