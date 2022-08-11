Search

11 Aug 2022

Cheltenham and Portsmouth set to recall regulars for League One clash

Cheltenham and Portsmouth set to recall regulars for League One clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott will recall his regulars for the Sky Bet League One match against Portsmouth.

Elliott made eight changes for the 7-0 home Carabao Cup defeat by Exeter, when Will Ferry, Tom Bradbury and James Taylor all made their debuts.

Forwards Alfie May and Dan N’Lundulu – the latter on loan from Southampton – are among those expected to come back into the side.

Defender Ben Williams continues to manage a back problem which saw him miss last weekend’s league defeat at Barnsley, while midfielder Matty Blair has been out with a knee problem.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley also utilised his squad for the 3-0 Carabao Cup first-round win at Championship side Cardiff on Tuesday night.

Winger Owen Dale was one of six changes to make his debut, coming straight into the side following a season-long loan switch from Blackpool

Fellow new recruit Tom Lowery was sent on as a half-time substitute and the midfielder could be handed a first start.

Captain Clark Robertson has been training again following a foot problem, while forward Jayden Reid (hamstring), midfielder Joe Morrell (hernia) and defender Denver Hume (back) all continue their own rehabilitation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media