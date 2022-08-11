Search

11 Aug 2022

Taylor Allen available again for Walsall’s visit of Stevenage

Taylor Allen available again for Walsall’s visit of Stevenage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 7:46 PM

Taylor Allen can return when Walsall host Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The versatile wide player was sent off for two yellow cards in the 1-0 opening day win at Newport, but has now served his suspension.

Teenage talent Ronan Maher could push for inclusion in the matchday squad again after coming off the bench to win a penalty that sparked the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Swindon.

Maher, 17, might have started against the Wiltshire side had he not been late for a team meeting, but continues to impress boss Michael Flynn on the field.

Danny Rose could force his way into Stevenage’s starting line-up after proving the hero in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Reading.

Rose netted in the 89th minute to stun the Championship side and send Stevenage into the second round.

And now the 28-year-old could push into the starting XI as Steve Evans’ men return to League Two action.

Wing-back Saxon Earley claimed the other goal in that cup win in Berkshire and will be another pushing to start.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media