Hull without six first-team players as Norwich visit

Hull boss Shota Arveladze is still without six first-team players for his side’s home game against Norwich.

The Tigers have no new injury concerns after the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Bradford, but Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tyler Smith, Nathan Baxter, Brandon Fleming and Dogukan Sinik are still out.

Arveladze had hoped forward Longman would be available this weekend after missing the Tigers’ first three matches.

Randell Williams and Mallik Wilks both made their first starts of the season against Bradford after injury and Callum Jones is also available.

Norwich left-back Sam McCallum has been ruled out until after the World Cup with a foot injury.

McCallum was forced off at half-time in the midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win against Birmingham and has undergone an operation to repair his fractured fifth metatarsal.

Fellow left-sided defender Dimitris Giannoulis is also sidelined after suffering ankle ligament damage in last week’s 1-1 draw against Wigan, but will not need surgery.

Jacob Sorensen is expected to fill in at full-back, while midfielder Todd Cantwell and centre-half Ben Gibson will be available again. Defender Sam Byram, forward Adam Idah, midfielder Isaac Hayden and winger Jonathan Rowe all continue their own recovery.