Luke Waterfall snatches Grimsby victory at Rochdale

Grimsby landed a devastating sucker punch as Luke Waterfall headed a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 1-0 victory against Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.
The home side could have had the game wrapped up midway through the first half. Three minutes in, James Ball’s side-footed finish beat Max Crocombe in the Grimsby goal but struck team-mate Devante Rodney on the goal-line and bounced to safety.
Ian Henderson saw a volley saved by Crocombe after good approach play from Ray Tulloch and in the 10th minute the experienced striker fired wide after a great run down the left from Abraham Odoh.
Henderson sent Rodney through on goal but he was denied by Michael Efete’s last-gasp challenge, while Odoh was close to turning home a Femi Seriki delivery at the back post but only succeeded in firing into the side-netting.
For the Mariners, Bryn Morris struck the crossbar with a long-range hit and after the interval they competed on a more even footing.
Waterfall won it when he headed home Anthony Glennon’s corner a minute into time added on to leave Dale pointless after three games.
