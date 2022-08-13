Search

13 Aug 2022

Luke Waterfall snatches Grimsby victory at Rochdale

Luke Waterfall snatches Grimsby victory at Rochdale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 6:13 PM

Grimsby landed a devastating sucker punch as Luke Waterfall headed a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 1-0 victory against Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

The home side could have had the game wrapped up midway through the first half. Three minutes in, James Ball’s side-footed finish beat Max Crocombe in the Grimsby goal but struck team-mate Devante Rodney on the goal-line and bounced to safety.

Ian Henderson saw a volley saved by Crocombe after good approach play from Ray Tulloch and in the 10th minute the experienced striker fired wide after a great run down the left from Abraham Odoh.

Henderson sent Rodney through on goal but he was denied by Michael Efete’s last-gasp challenge, while Odoh was close to turning home a Femi Seriki delivery at the back post but only succeeded in firing into the side-netting.

For the Mariners, Bryn Morris struck the crossbar with a long-range hit and after the interval they competed on a more even footing.

Waterfall won it when he headed home Anthony Glennon’s corner a minute into time added on to leave Dale pointless after three games.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media