13 Aug 2022

Charlie Kelman strike maintains Orient’s 100 per cent start to season

13 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Charlie Kelman was on target as Leyton Orient made it three league wins out of three with a 1-0 win over Mansfield to go top of League Two.

The Stags were left to rue a number of spurned first-half chances including a missed penalty in the first minute by Stephen McLaughlin. Rhys Oates was felled by O’s keeper Lawrence Vigouroux after 16 seconds play but the shot-stopper redeemed himself turning the spot-kick around the post.

Oates  was denied three times by the reflexes of Vigouroux  before the break  but Orient increased the tempo after the interval.  George Moncur drew a fine save from Christy Pym before they went ahead on 63 minutes.

Debutant  midfielder Idris El Mizouni, on a season-long loan from Ipswich,  swept past two defenders before laying the ball off for Kelman to net from 15 yards..

That strike settled the O’s nerves who protected their slender advantage with a resilient defensive display as The Stags struggled to pose an incisive threat.

