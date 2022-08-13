Search

13 Aug 2022

Louis Appere earns Northampton victory over Hartlepool

13 Aug 2022

Northampton registered their second victory of the season with a hard-fought 2-1 success over winless Hartlepool at a sweltering Sixfields on Saturday.

Josh Umerah cancelled out Tyler Magloire’s opener in the first half but Louis Appere grabbed the winner to give the Cobblers seven points from their first three games.

Appere was unable to connect cleanly with Mitch Pinnock’s cross in a decent early chance for Northampton before Hartlepool responded through David Ferguson whose shot was blocked.

Ben Killip thwarted Harvey Lintott but Northampton did have the lead just past the half-hour mark when Magloire headed in from virtually on the goal-line after Killip had twice denied Danny Hylton.

Hartlepool levelled with their first goal of the season and it came deep in first half stoppage-time as Umerah forced the ball in from a free-kick.

Northampton retook the lead 13 minutes into the second half with what proved to be the winner, Appere scoring at the second attempt after his first effort was handled on the line by Alex Lacey.

Hartlepool did have one big chance to grab a point but Lee Burge brilliantly saved from Umerah.

