Dave Challinor salutes Stockport’s gritty display in Colchester victory

Stockport boss Dave Challinor saluted a gritty display in hot conditions from his team as they saw off Colchester 1-0.

Substitute Kyle Wootton scored the winner for newly-promoted County as they grabbed their first victory of the Sky Bet League Two campaign following back-to-back losses.

Challinor said: “I’m just delighted we got the three points in the end. The first win of any season is a really important one. It wasn’t a pretty game, but you have to get used to that at this level.

“I’m happy with the result of course, but we’ve still got to be better in possession.

“We were a bit sloppy at times, so we’ve got to keep improving, particularly with the players we’ve got here.

“Every game will bring its different challenges, but crucially we got over the line today.”

Challinor also praised matchwinner Wootton, a summer capture from Notts County.

“Kyle has worked tirelessly since he came here so I’m delighted for him,” added the Stockport boss.

“He’s not always had the best service, but today he got it with that cross from Ollie (Crankshaw), and that’s what happens.

“Hopefully he will take a lot from that goal and get quite a few more for us this season.”

Stockport bossed the opening 45 minutes but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Antoni Sarcevic went closest with a point-blank header and then a well-struck half-volley from the edge of the box.

Stockport finally grabbed the goal their dominance had deserved in the 68th minute when sub Wootton headed home Crankshaw’s precise cross.

The U’s offered precious little as an attacking force as they still search for their first win of the league campaign.

Boss Wayne Brown acknowledged that ‘fine margins’ were in evidence again as his side were downed by a single goal.

“I’m really disappointed because I don’t think there was much in the game,” said Brown. “They had more possession than us and created more chances than us, but I don’t think Stockport were much more of a threat than us in the final third.

“We created very little, I know, but I don’t think Stockport created much more.

“We just need to find that recipe you need to get results, with the players that we have at our disposal.

“We’ve seen that there will be very fine margins in League Two again this season.

“It’s just down to us as a collective to find that belief and that solidarity that you need.

“I know we’ll be facing a barrage of abuse tonight, but that’s football and you have to get used to that.

“We had a great result at Ipswich in the week and everyone thinks you’re the best thing since sliced bread, but it’s more than that to get results in the league.”