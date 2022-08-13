Search

13 Aug 2022

Danny Rose saves Stevenage with leveller TEN minutes into injury-time at Walsall

Danny Rose saves Stevenage with leveller TEN minutes into injury-time at Walsall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 7:09 PM

Danny Rose’s 100th-minute equaliser rescued Steve Evans’ Stevenage a dramatic point as a 1-1 draw at Walsall ended both sides’ 100 per cent starts.

Walsall led for most of the game through Danny Johnson’s fifth goal in four matches but Rose headed home Arthur Read’s deep cross at the far post in the last minute of the 10 added on.

On-loan striker Johnson had continued his superb start to his Walsall career by firing the Saddlers into a 13th-minute lead after Stevenage failed to clear a long throw.

Jamie Reid almost prodded the visitors level from Dan Sweeney’s low cross but was denied by a brilliant diving one-handed stop from Owen Evans at his near post.

Walsall had chances to seal the points after the break, the best falling to Johnson, who could only poke Andy Williams’ low cross wide on the stretch.

Stevenage went close as Reid pounced on a mix-up between Peter Clarke and Evans only for the keeper to stay big and save well – but he was beaten by Rose’s header at the death.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media