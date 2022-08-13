Search

13 Aug 2022

Darren Moore praises Sheffield Wednesday for ‘digging deep’ in Charlton win

Darren Moore praises Sheffield Wednesday for ‘digging deep’ in Charlton win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 7:22 PM

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised his team’s battling qualities after Tyreeq Bakinson’s goal late in the game gave them a 1-0 victory over Charlton.

Charlton had their chances but substitute Bakinson had threatened to force the breakthrough after emerging from the bench shortly before the hour.

And the goal came nine minutes from time when Josh Windass crossed from the right and Bakinson powered a header into the net.

Moore said: “It was a really tough game and we had to dig in.

“They have good, wonderful rotation on the left and right-hand side of the pitch and we struggled to get to grips.

“We didn’t seem to have that energy today. Some players wilted in the heat. They couldn’t get to the ball. The subs just gave us that impetus.

“I was pleased with the winning goal. It has been a solid start, but we have got to keep getting better.

“We know clean sheets help if we are going to be successful. It builds that determination.

“Credit to the players for digging deep. It is pleasing for me as a manager.

“We are creating a little bit of Colosseum here. We want to win every game here but sometimes it is not going to work like that.”

Charlton manager Ben Garner said: “Very frustrated. A really strong performance, so many positives in there. We just need to be more clinical.

“We got punished for one moment where we didn’t defend our box well enough.

“Other than that, a really strong performance at one of the most difficult places to come, for sure.

“I’m really pleased with the overall performance and just disappointed we didn’t take anything from the game.

“You’ve only got to look at their squad – they have huge strength in depth and a good-sized budget here. To come and play as well as we did and to have deserved at least a point is a really positive sign for us.

“To come here and play in that manner against a team like Sheffield Wednesday, we have to have that disappointment that we haven’t taken anything from the game, but we also need to take huge amounts of confidence going into Tuesday (against Plymouth).”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media