Danny Cowley praises Portsmouth’s professional performance

Danny Cowley praised his Portsmouth side for a professional performance as they claimed a 2-0 League One win at Cheltenham.

A brace from Colby Bishop was enough to seal their first league win of the season, leaving the Robins pointless after three games.

“I thought it was a professional performance and we were well organised,” Cowley said. “It’s a nice feeling for a manager.

“It’s difficult to criticise the players because it was such a hot day – the hottest I’ve known in 15 years of management.

“To be four games in and unbeaten represents a good start. And we’ve hardly conceded a chance in three games, so that’s pleasing.”

Cowley took the opportunity to make all five substitutions in the heat and he is happy with the depth in his squad.

“The games are coming thick and fast so you need a good squad and a good squad brings competition for places,” he said.

“Now we can use five subs, football is more of a team game than ever and we have confidence in our bench. We call them the cavalry.”

Summer signing from Accrington, Bishop opened the scoring after half-an-hour, finishing from close range after Michael Morrison nodded Michael Jacobs’ cross down.

Portsmouth started the second half strongly and after 10 minutes of resistance, Cheltenham conceded a penalty with Ryan Jackson tripping Jacobs in the box.

Bishop stepped up to convert the ball from the spot to make it four goals for the season in all competitions.

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott is confident his players can turn things around after a disappointing start to their second season back in League One.

“The message to the players is don’t get despondent, don’t let your chins hit the floor, all you have to do is keep delivering performances,” Elliott said.

“You can’t do anything about where the ball breaks or bounces, but scrap, fight, stay in games.

“We’ve had similar runs before and we are three games in. We have had similar runs where we know in this league we might go spells without wins.

“All you can do is concentrate on performances, stay in games and what we’ve done in the past is slowly turn it around.

“All I am thinking about now is the first half at Fleetwood on Tuesday and focusing on delivering a performance that can get us a result there.”